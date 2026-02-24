Chitkara University Hosts 4th Edition of Chitkara Lit Fest; Eminent Voices from Literature, Advertising and Cricket Take Centre Stage

Chitkara University once again set the stage for an extraordinary celebration of ideas as it hosted the 4th edition of Chitkara Lit Fest - bringing together some of India's most distinctive voices from poetry, advertising, cricket, and contemporary fiction. The annual literary festival, held at the Chitkara University campus, drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and guests, cementing its reputation as one of the region's most anticipated cultural and intellectual events. This year's edition saw over 1,000 students from the university's literary clubs engage with the festival, showing its growing impact as a platform for student inspiration and creative development. The festival opened on a stirring note with a live poetry recital by Abhisar Geeta Shukla, poet, writer, and lyricist best known for the widely beloved lines, ''Dost kamre me akela hoon bachate rahna, Phone jab tak na uthe phone milate rahna.'' The recital struck an immediate chord with the audience, and a book signing session that followed saw students lining up to engage with the poet personally. Next to take the stage was Prahlad Kakkar, one of India's most celebrated ad filmmakers, whose session crackled with energy and wit. In a freewheeling conversation on the evolving landscape of advertising, bold storytelling, and the creative risks behind truly impactful campaigns, Kakkar offered insights that were as entertaining as they were instructive. The session closed with a lively audience interaction and book signing. Former Indian cricketer, commentator, and author Sanjay Manjrekar brought a different kind of intensity to the festival, joining author and motivational speaker Vivek Atray - former IAS officer - for a rich, wide-ranging conversation on professional sport, mental resilience, leadership, and what life looks like beyond the boundary. The session resonated deeply with students and concluded with a bat signing ceremony that drew considerable excitement. The final author session featured Ravinder Singh, one of India's most-read contemporary writers, in conversation with RJ and author Vinayaka Sharma. Singh spoke with characteristic warmth about his writing journey, the shifting expectations of today's readers, and the emotional authenticity that sits at the heart of his storytelling. The session drew one of the day's largest crowds for its book signing. The festival closed with a live performance by singer Justh, whose soulful set brought the day to a memorable, melodic close - a fitting finale for a celebration of language, creativity, and human expression. Reflecting on the festival's growing impact, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, ''Chitkara Lit Fest has consistently served as a platform where ideas meet inspiration. Through sustained dialogue with distinguished professionals, we aim to cultivate intellectual curiosity, creative confidence, and meaningful expression among our students.'' Now in its fourth year, Chitkara Lit Fest has grown into a landmark event on the cultural calendar of the region - one that brings young minds into genuine conversation with some of the country's most accomplished voices, and reflects Chitkara University's enduring commitment to holistic education, creative excellence, and meaningful student engagement. About Chitkara University Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering industry - aligned undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technology fields. The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities, and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship, and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange, and collaborative research opportunities. Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad. For More information, please visit us at: www.chitkara.edu.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)