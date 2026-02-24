Criticism Over Punjab's 'Meri Rasoi' Scheme Aimed at 2027 Elections

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has raised concerns over the Punjab government's recently unveiled 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, labeling it as a tactic to swindle voters in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Kalia criticized the scheme, which aims to distribute basic food items like pulses, sugar, and edible oils to 40 lakh families, potentially affecting 1.33 crore individuals, as a ploy for securing political advantage.

Additionally, Kalia has put the spotlight on the Aam Aadmi Party's unkept promises, including generating 25 lakh jobs for the youth and providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, while accusing them of failing to deliver a corruption-free Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)