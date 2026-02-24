Left Menu

Criticism Over Punjab's 'Meri Rasoi' Scheme Aimed at 2027 Elections

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia criticized the Punjab government for its 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, claiming it is a politically motivated effort to influence voters for the 2027 assembly elections. He further accused the AAP government of unfulfilled promises, including corruption eradication and youth job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has raised concerns over the Punjab government's recently unveiled 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, labeling it as a tactic to swindle voters in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Kalia criticized the scheme, which aims to distribute basic food items like pulses, sugar, and edible oils to 40 lakh families, potentially affecting 1.33 crore individuals, as a ploy for securing political advantage.

Additionally, Kalia has put the spotlight on the Aam Aadmi Party's unkept promises, including generating 25 lakh jobs for the youth and providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, while accusing them of failing to deliver a corruption-free Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

