Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

U.S.-based social media platform Reddit announced on Tuesday that it plans to challenge a substantial £14.47 million fine imposed by Britain's privacy authorities. The penalty stems from alleged shortcomings in Reddit's measures to protect children's privacy.

In a statement, a Reddit spokesperson emphasized that the platform does not require users to disclose their identities, regardless of their age. 'We are deeply committed to user privacy and safety,' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson criticized the Information Commissioner's Office's (ICO) stance, arguing that mandating the collection of more private information from UK users contradicts Reddit's core principles of privacy and safety. Reddit intends to appeal against the ICO's decision.

