Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

Reddit plans to appeal a £14.47 million fine by the UK Information Commissioner's Office due to alleged failures in protecting children's privacy. The social media giant maintains that collecting more private information is counterintuitive to user privacy and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S.-based social media platform Reddit announced on Tuesday that it plans to challenge a substantial £14.47 million fine imposed by Britain's privacy authorities. The penalty stems from alleged shortcomings in Reddit's measures to protect children's privacy.

In a statement, a Reddit spokesperson emphasized that the platform does not require users to disclose their identities, regardless of their age. 'We are deeply committed to user privacy and safety,' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson criticized the Information Commissioner's Office's (ICO) stance, arguing that mandating the collection of more private information from UK users contradicts Reddit's core principles of privacy and safety. Reddit intends to appeal against the ICO's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

