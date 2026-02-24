Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices
Reddit plans to appeal a £14.47 million fine by the UK Information Commissioner's Office due to alleged failures in protecting children's privacy. The social media giant maintains that collecting more private information is counterintuitive to user privacy and safety.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S.-based social media platform Reddit announced on Tuesday that it plans to challenge a substantial £14.47 million fine imposed by Britain's privacy authorities. The penalty stems from alleged shortcomings in Reddit's measures to protect children's privacy.
In a statement, a Reddit spokesperson emphasized that the platform does not require users to disclose their identities, regardless of their age. 'We are deeply committed to user privacy and safety,' the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson criticized the Information Commissioner's Office's (ICO) stance, arguing that mandating the collection of more private information from UK users contradicts Reddit's core principles of privacy and safety. Reddit intends to appeal against the ICO's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PNGS Reva's Gleaming IPO: Shining Bright with Investor Appeal
UK privacy watchdog fines Reddit $20 million over children’s data failures
Austrian climber and prosecutors appeal sentence for girlfriend's death
SC takes note of Kerala govt's appeal against HC decision, issues notice to those who appeared before HC.
Supreme Court to Hear ExxonMobil, Suncor Appeal in Boulder Climate Case