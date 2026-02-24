Left Menu

Tragic Wedding: Bride Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

A bride named Seema died mysteriously two days after her wedding in P P Ganj, prompting her family to file a murder complaint against her in-laws. Allegations of dowry harassment have surfaced, and police are investigating, awaiting a post-mortem for more clarity on her sudden death.

Updated: 24-02-2026 17:58 IST
Tragic Wedding: Bride Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances
Seema
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 21-year-old named Seema died under suspicious circumstances just two days after her wedding in the P P Ganj area. Allegations have surfaced from the family, accusing her in-laws of murder.

Seema's marriage to Manoj, a resident of Badhni village, had been solemnized on February 20. However, two days later, she was rushed to BRD Medical College after her health drastically worsened and ultimately succumbed during treatment, said police.

The bride's parents claim she was harassed for dowry, leading them to lodge a murder complaint. The in-laws allegedly fled, abandoning the body. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Investigations continue, with further action dependent on the post-mortem findings, according to Campierganj Circle Officer Anurag Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

