Karnataka Leads BRICS Quantum Collaboration

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju calls for stronger BRICS collaboration in quantum technologies, proposing a BRICS Quantum Summit. The state plans to develop a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035. Discussions with Brazilian and Bolivian delegations addressed applications in agriculture, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster greater global cooperation in emerging technologies, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju has urged BRICS nations to unite in accelerating the development and application of quantum technologies. Speaking at a high-level meeting alongside Brazilian delegates led by Esther Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Brazil, Boseraju advocated for the convening of a BRICS Quantum Summit to institutionalize cooperative efforts among member countries.

Boseraju emphasized that, much like ASEAN countries, BRICS nations should collaborate in deploying quantum technologies across various sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceutical research, water management, and climate forecasting. He announced Karnataka's ambitious roadmap, including a USD 100 million Quantum Innovation Fund and plans for a dedicated Quantum City in Bengaluru. These initiatives aim to establish a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035, creating 200,000 jobs in the sector.

The talks also included discussions on Digital Public Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and space technologies. Highlighting a local initiative, Boseraju introduced the Digital Water Stack, integrating satellite and AI technologies for water management. The Brazilian team, featuring senior tech leaders like Rodrigo Assumpção, and the Bolivian delegation, led by Omar Alfredo Peñalosa Escalera, engaged in dialogue on leveraging AI and quantum tools to enhance education, healthcare, and overall quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

