Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) on Tuesday applauded the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the compulsory sale of non-subsidised fertilisers, a practice commonly called 'tagging.'

Effective from January 9, 2026, the government has mandated that companies authorized to sell subsidised fertilisers cannot force the sale of non-subsidised products.

According to SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty, this reform promises greater fairness in fertiliser distribution, empowering farmers to select what best suits their crop and soil needs, while fostering a more balanced and competitive market environment for manufacturers and retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)