Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

The Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited the practice of 'tagging,' or forced sales, of non-subsidised fertilisers. The move, praised by the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association, aims to enhance fairness and empower farmers by allowing them to choose suitable fertilisers. This reform may also promote innovation in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers
  • Country:
  • India

The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) on Tuesday applauded the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the compulsory sale of non-subsidised fertilisers, a practice commonly called 'tagging.'

Effective from January 9, 2026, the government has mandated that companies authorized to sell subsidised fertilisers cannot force the sale of non-subsidised products.

According to SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty, this reform promises greater fairness in fertiliser distribution, empowering farmers to select what best suits their crop and soil needs, while fostering a more balanced and competitive market environment for manufacturers and retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026