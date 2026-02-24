Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers
The Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited the practice of 'tagging,' or forced sales, of non-subsidised fertilisers. The move, praised by the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association, aims to enhance fairness and empower farmers by allowing them to choose suitable fertilisers. This reform may also promote innovation in agriculture.
- Country:
- India
The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) on Tuesday applauded the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the compulsory sale of non-subsidised fertilisers, a practice commonly called 'tagging.'
Effective from January 9, 2026, the government has mandated that companies authorized to sell subsidised fertilisers cannot force the sale of non-subsidised products.
According to SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty, this reform promises greater fairness in fertiliser distribution, empowering farmers to select what best suits their crop and soil needs, while fostering a more balanced and competitive market environment for manufacturers and retailers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches agriculture and rural development projects in Assam
Bihar's Battle Against Arsenic: Safeguarding Agriculture
India's Export Growth: Autos and Agriculture Break into Europe
Maharashtra Leads the AI Revolution in Agriculture
Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges