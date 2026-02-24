Left Menu

Horse Handler Sentenced in Tragic Joyride Death of Six-Year-Old

A court sentenced horse handler Sohan Jaiswal to two years' imprisonment for culpable homicide in the 2017 death of a six-year-old girl, Janhavi Mistry. She died after falling from a horse during a joyride in Mumbai. Jaiswal lacked a license and safety gear for the ride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:32 IST
Horse Handler Sentenced in Tragic Joyride Death of Six-Year-Old
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Mumbai has sentenced horse handler Sohan Jaiswal to two years' rigorous imprisonment for his role in the tragic death of six-year-old Janhavi Mistry in 2017. Mistry, daughter of Mahendra Mistry, a CEO of a private firm, sustained fatal injuries after falling from a horse during a joyride in South Mumbai.

Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni found Jaiswal guilty under section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide. Jaiswal was convicted due to his failure to possess a valid license for operating horse rides and for not providing essential safety equipment. The girl was thrown off the horse and suffered severe injuries, dying in hospital later.

Prosecutor Anand Sukhdeve presented evidence from six witnesses, including the victim's parents, to support the conviction. Meanwhile, the defense argued that poor road conditions caused the horse to trip, emphasizing that a horse is not fully controllable by humans. However, the court held Jaiswal responsible for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
2
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
3
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
4
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026