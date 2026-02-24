Horse Handler Sentenced in Tragic Joyride Death of Six-Year-Old

A sessions court in Mumbai has sentenced horse handler Sohan Jaiswal to two years' rigorous imprisonment for his role in the tragic death of six-year-old Janhavi Mistry in 2017. Mistry, daughter of Mahendra Mistry, a CEO of a private firm, sustained fatal injuries after falling from a horse during a joyride in South Mumbai.

Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni found Jaiswal guilty under section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide. Jaiswal was convicted due to his failure to possess a valid license for operating horse rides and for not providing essential safety equipment. The girl was thrown off the horse and suffered severe injuries, dying in hospital later.

Prosecutor Anand Sukhdeve presented evidence from six witnesses, including the victim's parents, to support the conviction. Meanwhile, the defense argued that poor road conditions caused the horse to trip, emphasizing that a horse is not fully controllable by humans. However, the court held Jaiswal responsible for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)