Horse Handler Sentenced in Tragic Joyride Death of Six-Year-Old
A court sentenced horse handler Sohan Jaiswal to two years' imprisonment for culpable homicide in the 2017 death of a six-year-old girl, Janhavi Mistry. She died after falling from a horse during a joyride in Mumbai. Jaiswal lacked a license and safety gear for the ride.
- Country:
- India
A sessions court in Mumbai has sentenced horse handler Sohan Jaiswal to two years' rigorous imprisonment for his role in the tragic death of six-year-old Janhavi Mistry in 2017. Mistry, daughter of Mahendra Mistry, a CEO of a private firm, sustained fatal injuries after falling from a horse during a joyride in South Mumbai.
Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni found Jaiswal guilty under section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with culpable homicide. Jaiswal was convicted due to his failure to possess a valid license for operating horse rides and for not providing essential safety equipment. The girl was thrown off the horse and suffered severe injuries, dying in hospital later.
Prosecutor Anand Sukhdeve presented evidence from six witnesses, including the victim's parents, to support the conviction. Meanwhile, the defense argued that poor road conditions caused the horse to trip, emphasizing that a horse is not fully controllable by humans. However, the court held Jaiswal responsible for the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Road Safety: Measures to Tackle Accident Surge
Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.
Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir's Road Safety Transformation: A 13.6% Accident Decline