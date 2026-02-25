Meghalaya Govt Unveils Massive Scholarship for Over One Lakh Students

In a landmark announcement, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared the launch of a scholarship program for more than one lakh students. The announcement, made during a budget discussion in the state assembly, coincides with the eighth anniversary of the MDA government, a milestone described by Sangma as a 'proud moment'.

The scholarships, set to be distributed on March 6, aim to bolster educational outcomes, particularly focusing on students in rural areas who face challenges in passing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. Sangma emphasized the government's commitment to preventing educational dropouts by providing necessary academic resources.

The Chief Minister praised the education department for developing guidebooks designed to help students perform better in crucial examinations. This initiative aligns with similar educational support systems nationwide and demonstrates a concerted effort by the Meghalaya government to offer substantial academic aid to its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)