DeepSeek's Strategic Shift: A New Era for Chinese AI?

DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence lab famous for its affordable models, has chosen to withhold its latest flagship model from U.S. chipmakers, according to sources familiar with the decision. Instead, the company is granting early access to domestic partners such as Huawei Technologies.

This strategic shift comes as a surprise to many, given that AI firms typically collaborate with leading chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD to optimize software performance. Industry veteran Ben Bajarin suggests that new AI coding tools may mitigate the impact of this decision on U.S. companies.

The move could be part of a broader effort by the Chinese government to disadvantage U.S. technology in China. Controversy swirls as DeepSeek's training of its latest model on Nvidia's chips appears to violate U.S. export controls, adding fuel to the ongoing debate over tech exports between the two nations.

