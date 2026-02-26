Left Menu

Assam CM Launches Schemes to Empower Students Ahead Of Polls

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled cash-benefit schemes for students and researchers, aiming to reduce dropouts and foster innovation. 'Jibon Prerana' supports fresh graduates, while 'Jibon Anuprerana' aids researchers. 'Nijut Babu Asoni' and advanced tech labs further bolster education efforts, especially for students from economically challenged backgrounds.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:48 IST
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move preceding the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam has introduced a suite of schemes aimed at supporting nearly one lakh students and researchers.

At a formal event, Sarma initiated programs including 'Jibon Prerana', 'Jibon Anuprerana', and 'Nijut Babu Asoni,' focused on direct cash transfers to students and researchers. These initiatives promise Rs 2,500 monthly for recent graduates and a one-time financial boost for researchers, fostering educational advancement and innovation.

Additionally, Sarma launched 31 advanced technology labs in collaboration with Tata Technologies, to empower ITI and polytechnic students with modern manufacturing skills, strengthening Assam's educational landscape ahead of forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

