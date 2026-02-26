Assam CM Launches Schemes to Empower Students Ahead Of Polls

In a strategic move preceding the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam has introduced a suite of schemes aimed at supporting nearly one lakh students and researchers.

At a formal event, Sarma initiated programs including 'Jibon Prerana', 'Jibon Anuprerana', and 'Nijut Babu Asoni,' focused on direct cash transfers to students and researchers. These initiatives promise Rs 2,500 monthly for recent graduates and a one-time financial boost for researchers, fostering educational advancement and innovation.

Additionally, Sarma launched 31 advanced technology labs in collaboration with Tata Technologies, to empower ITI and polytechnic students with modern manufacturing skills, strengthening Assam's educational landscape ahead of forthcoming elections.

