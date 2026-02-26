Left Menu

Karnataka's Grassroots Revolution: Innovation Labs in Schools

Karnataka government, led by Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju, plans to establish Innovation Labs in over 60 residential schools. This initiative aims to enhance scientific curiosity and promote experiential learning, especially in rural areas, with significant funding allocated for infrastructure and technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:53 IST
Karnataka's Grassroots Revolution: Innovation Labs in Schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to revolutionize education by rolling out 'Innovation Labs' in more than 60 residential schools, as announced by Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju during National Science Day celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Fostering scientific curiosity and experiential learning, the initiative includes setting up Nehru Stream Labs and Innovation Labs statewide, focusing particularly on rural and backward-class residential schools. Rs 6 crore has been dedicated under SCSP/TSP grants for this purpose.

In concert with other government officials, Boseraju emphasized integrating science into daily life to spark innovation among students. A notable highlight was the felicitation of four high school girls from rural areas for their groundbreaking work in green chemistry.

