Karnataka's Grassroots Revolution: Innovation Labs in Schools

The Karnataka government is set to revolutionize education by rolling out 'Innovation Labs' in more than 60 residential schools, as announced by Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju during National Science Day celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Fostering scientific curiosity and experiential learning, the initiative includes setting up Nehru Stream Labs and Innovation Labs statewide, focusing particularly on rural and backward-class residential schools. Rs 6 crore has been dedicated under SCSP/TSP grants for this purpose.

In concert with other government officials, Boseraju emphasized integrating science into daily life to spark innovation among students. A notable highlight was the felicitation of four high school girls from rural areas for their groundbreaking work in green chemistry.