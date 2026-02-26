Left Menu

Athawale Pushes for CBI Inquiry into Baramati Plane Crash

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale calls for a CBI probe into the Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Despite ruling out conspiracy, he insists on accountability. He also discusses upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and challenges in municipal electoral systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:48 IST
Athawale Pushes for CBI Inquiry into Baramati Plane Crash
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has urged a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Baramati plane crash that resulted in the death of then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

While Athawale stated he does not believe in a conspiracy theory behind the crash, he emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation, citing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's request to the Centre and underlining the need for accountability.

Athawale, during his visit to Latur, mentioned his intentions to secure a Rajya Sabha seat with BJP support and expressed concerns about the current municipal election panel system, planning to discuss reforms with CM Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India
2
Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

Himachal's Educational Transformation: A UNESCO Partnership

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Global Investment Triumph: A Billion-Dollar Leap

Uttar Pradesh's Global Investment Triumph: A Billion-Dollar Leap

 India
4
South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026