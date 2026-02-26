Athawale Pushes for CBI Inquiry into Baramati Plane Crash
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale calls for a CBI probe into the Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Despite ruling out conspiracy, he insists on accountability. He also discusses upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and challenges in municipal electoral systems.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has urged a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Baramati plane crash that resulted in the death of then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.
While Athawale stated he does not believe in a conspiracy theory behind the crash, he emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation, citing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's request to the Centre and underlining the need for accountability.
Athawale, during his visit to Latur, mentioned his intentions to secure a Rajya Sabha seat with BJP support and expressed concerns about the current municipal election panel system, planning to discuss reforms with CM Fadnavis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
