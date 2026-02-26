Campus Chaos: JNU Student-Police Clash Erupts

A heated confrontation erupted between JNU students and police during a protest march organized by the students' union on Thursday. Police reported being assaulted by the protestors as they attempted to leave the campus for the Ministry of Education.

The march, part of ongoing university tension over administrative remarks and actions, saw students detained amid allegations of police using excessive force. Both sides exchanged accusations, with students claiming injuries and police citing physical assaults, including officers being bitten.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association criticized the police's 'brutal use of force' and demanded the release of detained students. Despite administrative warnings to keep protests on campus, the unruly scene unfolded when approximately 500 students attempted to breach campus barricades.