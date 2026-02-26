Admissions Open for CM Shri Schools: A New Era in Delhi Education

The Directorate of Education has declared that online applications for Classes 6, 9, and 11 at CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 academic year will commence this Friday. The application deadline is March 12, open to residents of Delhi who were enrolled in recognized schools during the 2025-26 session.

An official circular highlights that half of the admissions are set aside for students who completed Classes 5, 8, and 10 in Delhi's government schools. Remaining places are available for other eligible candidates who fulfill residency and school attendance criteria. The date for admit card release will be disclosed separately.

The entrance exams for Classes 6 and 9 will take place by March-end, with Class 11 slated for May. The tests will employ an objective, OMR-based format, with bilingual and English paper options. Delhi's government is committed to advancing public education, reflected in this CM Shri Schools initiative, fostering enhanced infrastructure and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)