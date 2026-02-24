Revamping Nagaland's Government Schools: A Comprehensive Approach
Nagaland's School Education Department is focusing on enhancing government schools' management and infrastructure to restore public trust. A three-pillar strategy emphasizes infrastructure upgrades, governance reforms, and standardization through partnerships. The aim is to rebrand schools, improve learning outcomes, and attract more students, especially in urban areas.
The School Education Department in Nagaland is embarking on an ambitious plan to overhaul the state's government schools. According to Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, MLA and Advisor for School Education and SCERT, this initiative is aimed at restoring public trust and enhancing educational standards.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Government High School, Phezoucha, Yhome highlighted that the education sector's challenges lie not in the system, but in technical management flaws. The strategy includes a three-pillar approach focusing on improving infrastructure, strengthening governance, and standardizing through partnerships.
The initiative aims to elevate the perception of government schools, attract students, and address disparities between urban and rural educational facilities. Emphasizing the vital role of these schools in India's framework, Yhome cited their potential for transformative success through sustained reforms.
