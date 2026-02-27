WPU Goa's Path to Sustainability: Bridging Academia and Industry

WPU Goa University recently hosted a high-level CXO and Alumni Meet that highlighted the growing importance of leadership and sustainability in education and business. The event, held in Goa, gathered eminent academicians and industry leaders to discuss future-ready educational models and sustainability-driven business approaches.

Keynote speakers included Prof. Walter Leal Filho, WPU Goa's Vice Chancellor (Designate), who outlined the university's vision of using Goa as a 'living laboratory' to tackle complex societal issues. Collaborations with local stakeholders and government were emphasized as vital in scaling local solutions to broader applications.

Highlighting the need for a transdisciplinary approach, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang C. Amann from HEC Paris stressed the importance of tackling real-world problems with diverse perspectives. The event concluded with a commitment to bridge academia and industry, fostering innovation and sustainability as integral aspects of education and economic development in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)