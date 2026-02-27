Maharashtra's Crackdown on Exam Malpractices: A Move Toward Fair Education

In a significant move toward ensuring integrity in education, the Maharashtra government has derecognized 107 exam centres across the state. Minister Dada Bhuse announced this decisive action to address rampant malpractices during Class 10 and 12 board exams.

A 'copy-free examination campaign' for the 2026 February-March board exams is underway, mirroring last year's efforts. Key preventive measures, such as mandatory CCTV installation and replacement of personnel in centres lacking coverage, are in place. Innovative tactics like deploying drones at sensitive centres are part of the strategy.

District-level vigilance committees have been established, and flying squads are geared for surprise checks to deter cheating. Strict enforcement under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act includes non-bailable offenses for those caught in wrongdoing. Recent incidents in Beed underscore the state's commitment to fair examinations.

