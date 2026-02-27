Poland's Bold Move to Bar Under-15s from Social Media Sparks Industry Clash

The Polish government is proposing a groundbreaking piece of legislation that aims to restrict social media access for children under the age of 15. This initiative has sparked potential challenges with U.S. tech giants.

Education Minister Barbara Nowacka has underscored the importance of limiting social media for young children, highlighting concerns over mental health and societal awareness. She noted that the law might be enacted by 2027, although it remains unclear if the entire coalition government will back the proposal.

Other nations have pursued similar measures, raising concerns in the tech industry as countries aim to safeguard youth from potential online harms. The UK and various European governments have also explored or implemented child protection measures online.