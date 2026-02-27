Poland's Bold Move to Bar Under-15s from Social Media Sparks Industry Clash
Poland is drafting legislation to prevent children under 15 from accessing social media, potentially leading to conflicts with major tech companies. The Education Minister emphasized the need for safeguards and mental health awareness. The law may take effect by 2027, with varying support from Poland’s ruling coalition.
The Polish government is proposing a groundbreaking piece of legislation that aims to restrict social media access for children under the age of 15. This initiative has sparked potential challenges with U.S. tech giants.
Education Minister Barbara Nowacka has underscored the importance of limiting social media for young children, highlighting concerns over mental health and societal awareness. She noted that the law might be enacted by 2027, although it remains unclear if the entire coalition government will back the proposal.
Other nations have pursued similar measures, raising concerns in the tech industry as countries aim to safeguard youth from potential online harms. The UK and various European governments have also explored or implemented child protection measures online.
ALSO READ
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets
Poland Targets Social Media Restrictions for Youth
U.S. Lifts Restrictions in Mexico Post Drug Lord Raid
U.S. Eases Restrictions for Reselling Venezuelan Oil to Cuba: A Step Towards Alleviating Fuel Crisis
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis