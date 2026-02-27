Left Menu

Kerala Youth: From Job Seekers to Innovators

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized the potential of Kerala's youth as future innovators, following the inauguration of a Future Skills Centre. Highlighting AI and Robotics, he stressed the importance of bridging the education-industry gap for global competitiveness.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:31 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted the transformative potential of Kerala's youth during a recent event. Speaking after inaugurating the cutting-edge Centre for Future Skills at Angamaly's Federal Institute of Science And Technology, he emphasized their role as future innovators.

Gopi remarked that Kerala's young minds are more than job seekers; they are the leading innovators of tomorrow. The minister underscored the centre's significance as a launchpad for mastering Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Advanced Digital Technologies.

Moreover, Gopi, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, shared his vision for bridging the gap between education and industry, equipping every student with the necessary skills for modern-world demands.

