Devi Ahilya University Expels Student Over Objectionable Conduct

A first-year student at Devi Ahilya University was expelled from the hostel due to allegations of engaging in inappropriate activities, including using objectionable items and encouraging others for mobile app interactions. This was confirmed after several complaints from fellow students, leading to an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A first-year student at Devi Ahilya University in Indore has been expelled from the campus hostel for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct, a university official has confirmed. The decision follows a formal complaint lodged by a fellow first-year student who accused the individual in question of using objectionable items in the shared room and engaging in morally unacceptable activities over video calls.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai revealed that four other hostel residents had voiced similar grievances against the expelled student. These allegations included claims that the student attempted to influence others in the hostel to establish friendships with men via a mobile app. A committee was formed to probe the allegations, and a subsequent search by the hostel warden reportedly uncovered objectionable items in the student's room.

Dr. Singhai stated, "After thorough investigation, it was determined that the student's continued residence posed a serious concern for the welfare of other hostel inhabitants. Consequently, the university decided to take immediate action by expelling her from the hostel." Devi Ahilya University, functioning since 1964 in western Madhya Pradesh, has around 200 affiliated colleges.

