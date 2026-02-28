Celebrating Southern Brilliance: South India Business Excellence Awards 2026 Unveiled

The South India Business Excellence Awards 2026, held in Bengaluru, showcased the region's pioneering minds from multiple sectors. Hosted on February 21st at Ramada by Wyndham, the event celebrated the accomplishments of South India's leading entrepreneurs and changemakers.

Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, the awards honored individuals in technology, real estate, healthcare, and more. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal presented the awards, adding an illustrious touch to the ceremony.

A notable award for Social & Animal Welfare Leadership went to Nischitha Naren. The event drew industry leaders, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation while receiving widespread media coverage thanks to partnerships with BB News and PMS.