Tensions Rise in West Bengal as Central Forces Debated for Elections

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh emphasizes the necessity of central forces in West Bengal elections amid violence during the Special Intensive Revision. Concurrently, West Bengal's CM raises concerns about voter roll deletions. Meanwhile, legal approvals support BJP's Parivartan Yatra despite state resistance. Supreme Court aides in addressing verification challenges of voter objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:31 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating in West Bengal as BJP leader Dilip Ghosh underscores the indispensability of central forces for upcoming elections, citing violence during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. According to Ghosh, conducting elections without central forces is impractical due to ongoing unrest.

Parallelly, BJP's Parivartan Yatra faces hurdles with the state government withholding permission, although the party proceeds under court approval. Ghosh insists that public demand for change backs the yatra, thus pushing beyond governmental opposition.

In a separate development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voices apprehension over potential voter roll deletions affecting democratic rights, prompting cross-party concern. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court's allowance for judicial assistance aims to manage the extensive verification process of voter objections effectively, addressing staffing shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

