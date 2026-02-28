Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Anthropic AI vs. US Administration Over Supply Chain Risk Designation

The conflict between Anthropic AI, led by Dario Amodei, and the US administration escalated as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused Anthropic of duplicity. Anthropic refuted the claims, arguing that labeling them a supply chain risk is legally unfounded and dangerous for American companies negotiating with the government.

The standoff between Anthropic AI, championed by its CEO Dario Amodei, and the United States government reached a heightened state on Friday. Tensions were exacerbated by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's public denunciation of the firm, labeling it as untrustworthy.

Anthropic hit back, challenging the legality of the administration's decision to classify it as a supply chain risk, a designation typically reserved for foreign adversaries. The company claims that their requested exceptions—concerning mass domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons—are being misrepresented by the government.

Anthropic asserts that Hegseth lacks the authority to enforce the measures tied to the designation and warns that such an unprecedented move could have far-reaching implications for other American firms negotiating with federal entities.

