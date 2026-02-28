Clash of Titans: Anthropic AI vs. US Administration Over Supply Chain Risk Designation

The standoff between Anthropic AI, championed by its CEO Dario Amodei, and the United States government reached a heightened state on Friday. Tensions were exacerbated by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's public denunciation of the firm, labeling it as untrustworthy.

Anthropic hit back, challenging the legality of the administration's decision to classify it as a supply chain risk, a designation typically reserved for foreign adversaries. The company claims that their requested exceptions—concerning mass domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons—are being misrepresented by the government.

Anthropic asserts that Hegseth lacks the authority to enforce the measures tied to the designation and warns that such an unprecedented move could have far-reaching implications for other American firms negotiating with federal entities.