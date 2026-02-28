A fierce confrontation has erupted between Anthropic AI, under the leadership of CEO Dario Amodei, and the US government. The dispute hit a peak on Friday when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused the AI company of engaging in duplicity, launching a verbal attack that marked the increasing tensions between the two parties.

Anthropic AI has responded robustly, issuing a statement criticizing the US administration's decision to label it as a supply chain risk. The company argues that this classification is legally flawed, citing ongoing negotiations involving two contentious exceptions: the opposition to mass domestic surveillance and the use of fully autonomous weapons.

Amidst escalating rhetoric, Anthropic contends that the Department of War, led by Secretary Hegseth, lacks the statutory authority to enforce such a designation. This clash follows President Trump's directive to halt federal use of Anthropic AI, igniting a broader debate over the company's role in national security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)