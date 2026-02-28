DoSEL and Odisha Co-Host National Workshop on UDISE+ to Strengthen Data-Driven Educational Governance

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, organised a two-day national workshop on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) in Bhubaneswar. The workshop commenced on 27th February 2026 and brought together senior officials from DoSEL, education boards across India, and key State education departments to deliberate on strengthening data-driven governance in school education.

Emphasising Reliable Data for Transparent Governance

Inaugurating the conference, Shri Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, underscored the critical role of reliable and timely educational data in ensuring transparency, accountability and informed policy-making.

He highlighted the need to widen the scope of UDISE+ to track student learning outcomes and monitor dropout cases through APAAR ID integration. He urged States and districts to analyse the root causes of student dropouts from the school ecosystem and use data proactively for targeted interventions.

Strengthening UDISE+ in Alignment with NEP 2020

In his welcome address, Dr. Pankaj K. P. Shreyaskar, Deputy Director General, DoSEL, highlighted the strategic importance of UDISE+ in supporting flagship reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He emphasised:

Data harmonisation across platforms

Ensuring data quality and security

Integration of various education portals with UDISE+ through APIs

Reducing reporting burden on schools through streamlined systems

The workshop was attended by Shri Vikas Gupta, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS); Ms. A. Srija, Economic Advisor, DoSEL; and Ms. Ananya Das, State Project Director, OSEPA, Government of Odisha.

Panel Discussions and Best Practices

A panel discussion featuring representatives from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Indian Air Force (IAF), Navy Educational Society (NES) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) deliberated on the significance of the UDISE+ database, its current benefits and expectations for further enhancement.

State Education Departments from Odisha, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh showcased best practices adopted to strengthen their school data ecosystems for evidence-based decision-making.

On the second day (28th February 2026), State Departments from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Manipur, Telangana and Maharashtra presented their dashboards and shared initiatives to ensure data accuracy and expand UDISE+ coverage.

A subsequent session with representatives from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NIOS, Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Goa and Odisha highlighted the need for integration of datasets across examination boards to ensure data sanctity and uniformity within the school education ecosystem.

AI-Enabled Expansion of UDISE+

DoSEL also presented recent upgrades and enhancements in UDISE+, along with potential areas for leveraging Artificial Intelligence within the ecosystem.

Proposed AI-enabled features include:

Automated data flagging mechanisms

Smart verification queues

AI-driven helpdesk support for data entry

Automated school report cards

Advanced analytics for decision support

These measures aim to transform UDISE+ into a next-generation AI-compliant decision support system for policymakers and administrators.

Closing Remarks and Key Takeaways

In his closing remarks, Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha, reiterated the significance of UDISE+ in shaping effective policy interventions and stressed the need for further enrichment of the database.

The workshop featured technical sessions, panel discussions and open house interactions, providing a platform for educational institutions, examination boards and State governments to articulate expectations and share innovative technological solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Workshop

Strengthening Data Integrity

Efforts will be intensified to streamline data collection processes and ensure credible, real-time information on school infrastructure, student enrolment and teacher profiles.

Collaborative Resolution of Challenges

States and Union Territories will work collectively to address implementation challenges, align with updated UDISE+ modules and validation protocols, and bring school examination boards more closely into the UDISE+ framework.

Strategic Expansion with AI Integration

A shared vision was evolved to transform UDISE+ into a comprehensive AI-enabled decision support system capable of advanced analytics and predictive insights.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks to all participants, marking a significant step toward strengthening India’s education data ecosystem and advancing evidence-based governance in alignment with national education reforms.