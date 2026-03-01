Left Menu

Drama Behind the Conclave: The Election of Pope Leo XIV

A recent book reveals a dramatic moment during the election of Pope Leo XIV when a cardinal mistakenly carried a cellphone into the Sistine Chapel, breaching strict conclave security. The election, drawn in speculation and global attention, concluded with U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost emerging as Pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:32 IST
Drama Behind the Conclave: The Election of Pope Leo XIV
conclave

The recent election of Pope Leo XIV was marked by an unexpected twist when a cardinal accidentally carried a cellphone into the highly secretive conclave. This incident, considered a major security breach, interrupted the voting process inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which was set up to prevent any external communication.

The moment, revealed in a new book by seasoned Vatican correspondents, Gerard O'Connell and Elisabetta Pique, unraveled as the cardinals prepared for their initial vote. Despite the rigorous security measures in place, the phone's signal was detected, leaving the clerics stunned. The incident echoed scenes from a fictional film, yet turned out to be a real-life drama.

The book provides an inside look at one of the most closely watched papal elections, taking place shortly after the death of Pope Francis. Ultimately, it was U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost who emerged victoriously, securing the papacy in a groundbreaking election process that saw intense speculation and participation from a diverse global clergy.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

 Global
2
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
3
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026