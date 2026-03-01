Drama Behind the Conclave: The Election of Pope Leo XIV

The recent election of Pope Leo XIV was marked by an unexpected twist when a cardinal accidentally carried a cellphone into the highly secretive conclave. This incident, considered a major security breach, interrupted the voting process inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which was set up to prevent any external communication.

The moment, revealed in a new book by seasoned Vatican correspondents, Gerard O'Connell and Elisabetta Pique, unraveled as the cardinals prepared for their initial vote. Despite the rigorous security measures in place, the phone's signal was detected, leaving the clerics stunned. The incident echoed scenes from a fictional film, yet turned out to be a real-life drama.

The book provides an inside look at one of the most closely watched papal elections, taking place shortly after the death of Pope Francis. Ultimately, it was U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost who emerged victoriously, securing the papacy in a groundbreaking election process that saw intense speculation and participation from a diverse global clergy.