Vatican Stamp Illuminates Ukraine's Resilience in the Dark

The Vatican introduces a new postage stamp spotlighting Ukraine's Catholic community, symbolically portraying Kyiv's Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ amidst a blackout. This move marks a departure from the Vatican's tradition of avoiding political references in stamp designs.

This week, commemorating the fourth year since Russia's invasion, the stamp's release also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Kyiv's Catholic diocese revival post-Soviet Union. The cathedral, often acting as a bomb shelter during the conflict, is depicted in silhouette against an orange sky, signifying hope amid adversity.

The release was praised by Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who regarded it as a significant gesture of support from the Vatican. This initiative comes as Ukraine endures ongoing infrastructure attacks, with Pope Leo making calls for peace, which the U.S. is diplomatically attempting to broker.