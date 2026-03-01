Left Menu

State Level Selection Test Signals New Era of Trust in Bengal

The West Bengal School Service Commission conducted a recruitment test for nearly 3,000 Group C posts in state-aided schools, amid tight oversight following past corruption allegations. The test saw an 84% attendance rate with 8.09 lakh candidates registered, including 4,893 from outside the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant recruitment test for approximately 3,000 Group C positions in West Bengal's state-aided schools took place on Sunday, with nearly 6.80 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, officials reported.

With an 84 percent attendance rate, the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) registered 8.09 lakh candidates for 2,989 vacancies. The examination was managed with transparent and coordinated efforts among various agencies, taking place peacefully.

This recruitment comes under heightened scrutiny following the Supreme Court's annulment of 26,000 education-related posts due to previous corruption. Education Minister Bratya Basu praised the fair conduct of the exam and highlighted participation from outside states, underscoring broader confidence in the state's governance.

