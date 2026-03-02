NCVET Recognises LabourNet Livelihood Foundation as Awarding Body

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and LabourNet Livelihood Foundation (LLF) signed an agreement on 2 March 2026 granting NCVET recognition to LLF as an Awarding Body (AB – Standard).

With this recognition, LLF is authorised to award and certify learners in cases where training is directly delivered by the Awarding Body at campuses or training centres owned or fully managed by it, for its approved or adopted qualifications.

Strengthening the Vocational Certification Ecosystem

LabourNet Livelihood Foundation, a Section 8 not-for-profit organisation, has been formally recognised as a Standard Awarding Body under NCVET’s regulatory framework.

The recognition enables LLF to:

Develop nationally recognised qualifications

Align programmes with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)

Deliver certification directly to trained learners

Ensure compliance with national quality standards

This move reinforces India’s structured approach to standardising vocational education and training (VET) pathways across sectors.

Alignment with NSQF and National Skills Architecture

The recognition ensures that LLF’s qualifications are mapped to the NSQF, which provides a competency-based framework linking vocational training, general education and industry requirements.

By operating as a recognised Awarding Body, LLF can contribute to:

Enhanced credibility of certifications

Improved mobility of skilled workers

Stronger industry alignment

Transparent assessment and certification systems

The AB – Standard status indicates compliance with NCVET’s norms on governance, assessment integrity, quality assurance and infrastructure standards.

Sectoral Focus and Workforce Elevation

LLF’s interventions focus on high-growth and employment-intensive sectors, including:

Beauty & Wellness

IT-ITES

Retail

Capital Goods

Green Energy

Through skilling and upskilling initiatives, the Foundation aims to drive measurable workforce elevation, particularly in emerging and technology-driven domains.

The emphasis on green energy and capital goods reflects alignment with India’s broader industrial and sustainability priorities.

Expanding Industry-Linked Training

As a recognised Awarding Body, LLF can directly deliver qualifications within its managed centres, strengthening vertical integration between training and certification.

This model supports:

Industry-relevant curriculum design

Quality-controlled delivery

Faster certification cycles

Greater accountability in learner outcomes

The partnership between NCVET and LLF underscores ongoing efforts to formalise and strengthen India’s vocational education ecosystem under a unified regulatory structure.

Advancing India’s Skills Agenda

NCVET’s recognition framework aims to ensure consistency, quality and credibility in vocational certifications across the country.

By enabling credible non-profit training institutions to function as Awarding Bodies, the system expands capacity while maintaining regulatory oversight.

The agreement marks a step forward in building robust, industry-aligned skill development pathways that contribute to employment generation and economic competitiveness.