Domus Academy Pioneers Innovative AI-Centric Master Programmes

Domus Academy has unveiled two pioneering Master programmes aimed at bridging the skills gap posed by the swift rise of Artificial Intelligence in industries worldwide. Recognizing AI's transformative potential, these courses are set to groom a new generation of designers adept at navigating technology-driven landscapes.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI and information-processing technologies are projected to impact 86% of companies by 2030. Domus Academy's curriculum, therefore, emphasizes a blend of academic insights, workshops, and hands-on projects, keeping students at the forefront of technological advancements while instilling an ethical and socially responsible approach.

The Master in Design x AI and the Master in Design Futures focus on equipping students with the skills required to envision and design future technologies and interfaces. These programmes, recognized by the Italian Ministry of University and Research, offer 60 ECTS credits and open up diverse career paths, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the evolving job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)