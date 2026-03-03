Left Menu

Domus Academy Pioneers Innovative AI-Centric Master Programmes

Domus Academy is launching new Master programmes focusing on AI and design to address the skills gap in the tech-driven world. The programmes aim to prepare students for industry's evolving demands, blending academic knowledge with practical experience, and offering career-oriented education across creative fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:04 IST
Domus Academy Pioneers Innovative AI-Centric Master Programmes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Domus Academy has unveiled two pioneering Master programmes aimed at bridging the skills gap posed by the swift rise of Artificial Intelligence in industries worldwide. Recognizing AI's transformative potential, these courses are set to groom a new generation of designers adept at navigating technology-driven landscapes.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI and information-processing technologies are projected to impact 86% of companies by 2030. Domus Academy's curriculum, therefore, emphasizes a blend of academic insights, workshops, and hands-on projects, keeping students at the forefront of technological advancements while instilling an ethical and socially responsible approach.

The Master in Design x AI and the Master in Design Futures focus on equipping students with the skills required to envision and design future technologies and interfaces. These programmes, recognized by the Italian Ministry of University and Research, offer 60 ECTS credits and open up diverse career paths, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the evolving job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026