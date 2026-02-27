Left Menu

Karnataka Pioneers Ethical AI in Creative Industries

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah advocates for AI to enhance rather than replace human creativity in the AVGC-XR sector. He urges ethical use, intellectual property protection, and equitable compensation. The state focuses on expanding digital creativity beyond Bengaluru, integrating technology in education, and fostering a global creative capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:39 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence as a tool to enhance human creativity at the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX Conference. He stressed the importance of ethical AI usage, protecting intellectual property, and fair compensation in the AVGC-XR sector.

The Chief Minister outlined Karnataka's long-standing commitment to the sector, referencing the state's pioneering role since 2017 with a dedicated AVGC policy. In the digital age, GAFX is transforming how stories, culture, education, and governance are experienced, marking the industry's evolution from a niche field to a formidable economic force.

Siddaramaiah further highlighted planned expansions of digital creative clusters across Karnataka and urged educational integration of AVGC-XR skills. He underlined the sector's potential to create 20 lakh jobs, positioning Karnataka as not just India's Silicon Valley but its Creative Capital as well.

