Karnataka Pioneers Ethical AI in Creative Industries

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence as a tool to enhance human creativity at the seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX Conference. He stressed the importance of ethical AI usage, protecting intellectual property, and fair compensation in the AVGC-XR sector.

The Chief Minister outlined Karnataka's long-standing commitment to the sector, referencing the state's pioneering role since 2017 with a dedicated AVGC policy. In the digital age, GAFX is transforming how stories, culture, education, and governance are experienced, marking the industry's evolution from a niche field to a formidable economic force.

Siddaramaiah further highlighted planned expansions of digital creative clusters across Karnataka and urged educational integration of AVGC-XR skills. He underlined the sector's potential to create 20 lakh jobs, positioning Karnataka as not just India's Silicon Valley but its Creative Capital as well.

