U.S. Medical Schools Expand Nutrition Education in Trump-Era Initiative

Approximately 25% of U.S. medical schools are set to expand their nutrition education programs this autumn, aligning with an initiative by President Donald Trump's administration. The announcement was made by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who emphasized the importance of teaching nutrition science to future physicians.

Under the voluntary commitment, a total of 53 medical schools will introduce or expand 40 hours of nutrition education starting in fall 2026. While the Trump administration will not interfere with the curriculum, the move supports the broader goal of equipping doctors to tackle diet-related chronic diseases.

Concerns arose over the perceived partisan nature of the initiative, which some schools feared due to the Trump administration's controversial approach to higher education. Despite this, prominent institutions like the University of Florida and Tulane University have agreed to participate, signaling a growing recognition of the importance of nutrition education in medical training.

