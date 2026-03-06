Sri Lanka Explores Kerala's Scholar Connect Model

The Sri Lankan government has shown interest in Kerala's innovative Scholar Connect diaspora engagement model, according to the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). This interest led to a virtual knowledge-sharing session involving the Presidential Secretariat of Sri Lanka and KSHEC, focusing on the scholar connect platform.

The digital initiative aims to bridge international scholars with Kerala's universities and colleges. During the session, officials discussed crucial elements such as identifying and engaging diaspora scholars, addressing legal and institutional frameworks, and outlining the digital infrastructure necessary for the platform's success.

Professor Rajan Gurukkal, Vice-Chairman of KSHEC, highlighted the platform's objectives, while Dr. Rajan Varghese, member secretary, provided insights into India's higher education landscape. Eldho Mathews, KSHEC's Programme Officer, presented a detailed overview of the platform's design and functioning, emphasizing governance and quality assurance.