M Jagadesh Kumar Appointed Chairman at IIM Calcutta

M Jagadesh Kumar has been named Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. The Ministry of Education confirmed his four-year appointment following President Droupadi Murmu's approval. This decision fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Shrikrishna G Kulkarni.

Kumar's term as chairperson will last until he completes four years at IIM Calcutta or reaches the age of seventy, whichever comes first. His notable career includes roles as JNU Vice Chancellor and a professor at IIT Delhi. He was recently honored with the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to education.

The IIM Board of Governors is pivotal in setting strategic direction and policies, and is made up of industry leaders, academics, and government officials. As per the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Rules, 2023, the President has the authority to nominate a chairperson, appoint search panels for new directors, and make major policy decisions.

