From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotri
Anuj Agnihotri, a graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, topped the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Supported by his family, Anuj's success came after three attempts. Celebrations erupted as relatives and dignitaries extended their congratulations. Anuj's journey of hard work and dedication serves as an inspiration for others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, has emerged as the topper of the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination, an event that has sparked celebrations in his hometown of Rawatbhata.
With Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extending their congratulations, Anuj credited his success to the unwavering support of his family who inspired and encouraged him through his journey.
This milestone marks Anuj's third attempt at the exam, showcasing his determination and dedication. His story resonates as a source of inspiration for countless aspiring candidates across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)