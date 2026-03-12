From Research to Classrooms: Chile Faces Gaps in Using Education Evidence

Chile has built one of the strongest education research ecosystems in Latin America, but a new OECD study suggests the country now faces a different challenge: turning that research into practical improvements in classrooms and policy.

The report, The Education Knowledge Mobilisation System in Chile, by OECD researchers Melissa Mouthaan, José Manuel Torres and Juan Camilo Gamez, examines how educational evidence moves from research institutions into policymaking and everyday school practice. It highlights the work of leading research institutes such as the Centre for Advanced Research in Education (CIAE), the Centre for Research on Educational Policies and Practices (CEPPE), the Centre for Educational Justice (CJE), the Research Centre for Inclusive Education (EduInclusiva) and the regional research and innovation laboratory SUMMA. Together with universities, government agencies and education foundations, these organisations form the backbone of Chile’s education knowledge system.

Chile has developed a strong infrastructure for producing educational research and data. However, the next step is ensuring that this knowledge is better coordinated and more widely used by policymakers, local education authorities and schools.

Decades of Reform Created Demand for Evidence

Chile’s focus on research-informed education policy did not emerge overnight. Since the 1990s, the country has introduced major reforms that changed how schools are governed, evaluated and funded. These reforms created a strong demand for reliable data and research to guide decisions.

As a result, Chile now has a wide network of institutions that generate and share knowledge about the education system. Universities conduct academic studies, government agencies collect data and evaluate performance, and non-government organisations translate research into policy ideas.

Over time, this combination of actors has produced a large and growing body of evidence about teaching, learning and education policy. Research on teacher training, school leadership, curriculum reform and inequality has expanded rapidly, helping inform national education debates.

Government Plays a Central Role

At the centre of this system is the Ministry of Education. Within the ministry, specialised units are responsible for generating and mobilising knowledge.

One key institution is the Centre for Studies, which produces research reports, policy briefs and statistical analyses used by policymakers. The centre also manages a research funding programme that supports studies addressing policy challenges in the education sector. By funding research carried out by universities and independent researchers, the programme helps ensure academic work addresses real policy needs.

Another important unit is the ministry’s Innovation Centre. Instead of focusing mainly on research analysis, the centre experiments with new teaching practices, digital tools and classroom innovations. These pilot programmes are tested in schools and evaluated before being expanded more widely across the system.

Together, these units help the government both generate evidence and test practical solutions.

Universities and Research Centres Drive Knowledge Production

Universities remain the main producers of educational research in Chile. Institutions such as the University of Chile and the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile host major research centres that regularly contribute to education policy discussions.

These centres study topics such as educational equity, teaching quality and school improvement. Their research provides policymakers with insights into what works in education and where reforms are needed.

However, the report notes that research capacity is heavily concentrated in the capital region. Many institutions producing educational research are based in Santiago, meaning other regions have fewer opportunities to contribute to or benefit from research activities.

Alongside universities, education foundations and intermediary organisations also play an important role. These organisations translate academic findings into accessible reports, policy proposals and practical tools for educators.

Turning Research Into Action Remains a Challenge

Despite the strength of Chile’s research system, the OECD report finds that evidence is not always used effectively across the education system.

Government agencies and research institutions often have strong analytical capacity, but schools and local education authorities may lack the resources or training needed to interpret research findings. As a result, valuable insights sometimes fail to reach classrooms where they could have the greatest impact.

Another challenge is coordination. Many organisations produce research and share knowledge, but their efforts are not always connected. Research projects, innovation pilots and policy evaluations may operate separately, making it harder to combine lessons and build a shared knowledge base.

In addition, education data is often used mainly for accountability and monitoring rather than for deeper learning and improvement.

Building a Stronger Knowledge System

The OECD study argues that Chile already has many of the building blocks for a strong knowledge mobilisation system. The country produces high-quality education research and has institutions capable of analysing and sharing evidence.

The next step is to strengthen coordination between organisations, invest in capacity-building for schools and local authorities, and create stronger links between research, policy and practice.

If these connections improve, Chile could move from simply producing large amounts of educational knowledge to consistently using that knowledge to improve teaching, learning and student outcomes across the country.