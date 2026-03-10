Controversy Unfolds Over JNU Appointment: Teachers Demand Answers

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has raised concerns over the appointment of Rohit Kansal as 'Honorary Special Fellow' at the university, arguing that it was not approved by the Executive Council and was thus in breach of the institution's statutes.

The announcement of Kansal's appointment, shared via the university's social media account, was met with criticism from the JNUTA. The teachers' body has called on Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to explain the process behind this decision and to retract it immediately.

This controversy highlights the ongoing tension between the university administration and faculty members, emphasizing the need for adherence to established protocols and transparency in academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)