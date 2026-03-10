Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over JNU Appointment: Teachers Demand Answers

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's Teachers' Association questions the appointment of IAS officer Rohit Kansal as 'Honorary Special Fellow', claiming it was done without Executive Council approval, violating university statutes. JNUTA demands clarity from the Vice Chancellor and withdrawal of the appointment announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has raised concerns over the appointment of Rohit Kansal as 'Honorary Special Fellow' at the university, arguing that it was not approved by the Executive Council and was thus in breach of the institution's statutes.

The announcement of Kansal's appointment, shared via the university's social media account, was met with criticism from the JNUTA. The teachers' body has called on Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to explain the process behind this decision and to retract it immediately.

This controversy highlights the ongoing tension between the university administration and faculty members, emphasizing the need for adherence to established protocols and transparency in academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

