Debate Ignites Over Assam's Highway Video Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's video showing a highway resembling an F1 track sparked criticism for alleged AI creation. Critics shared images of damaged roads, saying video misrepresents Assam's infrastructure. The CM defended the video, while opposition and cabinet ministers exchanged heated remarks over the authenticity of the footage.
A video posted by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, showing a highway purportedly resembling an F1 track, has sparked controversy. Netizens criticized the video, alleging it was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Sarma, however, insists the video displays Assam's infrastructure authentically.
The video first appeared on Tuesday and quickly drew reactions across social media. Critics posted images showing potholed roads, suggesting they represent the true state of Assam's highways. Notably, one image claimed Assam ranks third among Indian states with the most damaged roads. Opposition voices, like Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh, have publicly discredited the CM's claims as misleading.
Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika supported Sarma, accusing critics with "negative IQ" of failing to understand Assam's infrastructural development. Hazarika, along with Minister for Culture Bimal Borah, offered counter-video evidence, challenging skeptics to prove AI involvement. The discourse highlights the political tensions surrounding infrastructural claims in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
