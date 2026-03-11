Left Menu

Amplifying Indian Voices: A New Era in English Education

The new NCERT Class 9 English textbook 'Kaveri' introduces a blend of Indian and international literary works, replacing previous books and incorporating Indian Knowledge Systems. The selection includes works by Indian authors like Subramania Bharati and Sudha Murty, along with global writers, ensuring a balanced representation.

Updated: 11-03-2026 16:05 IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled a new Class 9 English textbook, 'Kaveri', that highlights Indian authors alongside international ones. This marks a shift from the previous curriculum prioritizing foreign texts, aiming for a more balanced and inclusive literary education.

'Kaveri' compiles 16 texts, dividing equally between Indian and international authors, integrating Indian Knowledge Systems. Renowned Indian writers such as Subramania Bharati, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, and Rabindranath Tagore share space with global literary figures like American poet David Roth and English poet Charles Swain.

Prepared under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, 'Kaveri' replaces 'Beehive' and 'Moments'. The textbook reflects an effort to deepen students' understanding of diverse narratives and cultural identities through literature, starting from the 2025-26 academic session onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

