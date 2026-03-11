Hungary's Diplomatic Ballet: Fact-Finding Mission in Ukraine Over Oil Suspension

Hungary has sent a fact-finding mission to Ukraine to investigate the suspension of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline. The move comes as Budapest seeks to resume operations amid rising global oil prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The transit of Russian oil through the pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia was suspended in late January after damage occurred, reportedly requiring time for repairs. The issue has become a diplomatic hot potato between Budapest and Kyiv, featuring prominently in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's campaign rhetoric before the upcoming April 12 election.

Hungary recently vetoed new EU sanctions against Russia and a significant loan for Ukraine, citing the dispute. Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek announced the fact-finding delegation's objective is to assess the pipeline's status for potential restart, as pressure mounts amid geopolitical tensions.

