Revamping Education and Celebrating Tribal Heritage in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move to enhance educational standards and boost employment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of periodic curriculum reforms and skill development restructurings. During the District Collectors' Conference, Naidu pushed for aligning educational syllabi with current development needs.

Naidu highlighted the significance of continuous curriculum updates in coordination with national educational bodies and urged the implementation of the 'Akshara Andhra' program to bolster adult education. He criticized past recruitment failures under YSRCP, drawing comparisons to other states excelling in education.

Concurrently, Naidu unveiled 'Araku Kouni', a traditional millet-based menu promoting tribal culinary heritage and ethnic tourism. This initiative is propelled by the ASR district, tribal workers, and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, intending to elevate tribal regions to the prosperity levels of urban areas.