Left Menu

Dollar Climbs as Energy Prices Spark Global Economic Concerns

The dollar strengthened against major currencies amid rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions. Iran's aggressive stance has disrupted oil supply, impacting global currency markets. Major economies face currency depreciation against the dollar, while central banks assess potential interest rate changes. U.S. dollar benefits from safe-haven appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:32 IST
Dollar Climbs as Energy Prices Spark Global Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained ground against the euro for a third consecutive day, approaching its highest levels this year. This surge is primarily driven by increasing energy prices, which have raised concerns about Europe's import-reliant economy, prompting investors to seek refuge in the U.S. currency.

Simultaneously, oil prices soared as Iran escalated attacks on oil and transport infrastructures in the Middle East, raising fears of an extended conflict and further oil flow disruptions. Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed, intensifying the situation.

The spike in energy prices threatens global growth, with economists cautioning that prolonged Middle Eastern conflicts could exacerbate the economic impacts. Currency markets have felt these effects, as the dollar rises, benefitting from both its safe-haven status and the U.S.'s position as a net energy exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026