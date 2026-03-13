Dollar Climbs as Energy Prices Spark Global Economic Concerns

The dollar gained ground against the euro for a third consecutive day, approaching its highest levels this year. This surge is primarily driven by increasing energy prices, which have raised concerns about Europe's import-reliant economy, prompting investors to seek refuge in the U.S. currency.

Simultaneously, oil prices soared as Iran escalated attacks on oil and transport infrastructures in the Middle East, raising fears of an extended conflict and further oil flow disruptions. Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed, intensifying the situation.

The spike in energy prices threatens global growth, with economists cautioning that prolonged Middle Eastern conflicts could exacerbate the economic impacts. Currency markets have felt these effects, as the dollar rises, benefitting from both its safe-haven status and the U.S.'s position as a net energy exporter.

