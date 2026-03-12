Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Gunman Dead and Two Injured in Campus Shooting

A shooting at Old Dominion University's business school resulted in the death of the gunman and injuries to two others. The university cancelled operations for the day and advised avoiding the area as authorities, including ATF agents, investigated the scene.

A tragic shooting unfolded at Old Dominion University in Virginia on Thursday, leaving the campus community in shock. The university confirmed that a gunman opened fire within its business school premises, resulting in injuries to two individuals who were promptly hospitalized. The circumstances surrounding the shooter's death remain unclear.

In response to the incident, Old Dominion University swiftly cancelled classes and suspended operations on its main campus for the remainder of the day. The institution warned the public to steer clear of Constant Hall, where emergency teams are actively addressing the situation.

Federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have been deployed to support the investigation. The ATF confirmed via social media platform X that agents are on the scene, ensuring a comprehensive response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

