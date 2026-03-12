Prataprao Jadhav Launches Dedicated AYUSH Store on Zepto platform

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, on Thursday inaugurated a dedicated AYUSH Store on the quick-commerce platform Zepto, marking a new step in expanding the digital presence of traditional Indian wellness products.

The initiative forms part of an ongoing collaboration between the AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto aimed at improving consumer access to AYUSH products while supporting the growth of India’s indigenous wellness sector.

The newly launched digital storefront brings together a curated selection of authentic AYUSH products—including those from Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—making them easily discoverable for consumers through Zepto’s platform and rapid delivery network.

Speaking at the launch event, Prataprao Jadhav said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening local industries and positioning India as a global centre for traditional wellness systems.

“This joint endeavour aligns perfectly with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ and establishing India as a global hub for wellness and traditional medicine,” Jadhav said.

He added that expanding the digital reach of AYUSH products will help connect manufacturers, practitioners and consumers while supporting broader efforts to strengthen India’s traditional medicine ecosystem.

The minister also expressed appreciation to Zepto for supporting the initiative.

“Union Minister thanks Zepto, a young Indian startup, for conceptualising this idea for the promotion of the AYUSH sector by leveraging their technology to support this high priority national initiative and drive economic growth,” he said.

AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha described the launch as an important step toward integrating traditional healthcare systems with modern digital commerce platforms.

According to Kotecha, the collaboration will help improve visibility for AYUSH products while providing consumers with easier access to holistic health and wellness solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Rachit Ranjan, Chief Policy Officer at Zepto, said the company has observed growing demand for everyday wellness products on its platform.

“As a young Indian startup, our core commitment is to leverage our technology and logistics network to transform accessibility for the entire AYUSH category,” Ranjan said.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen a steady rise in consumer searches and orders for everyday wellness products. Building a dedicated AYUSH storefront was a natural next step to make these products easier to discover and access.”

He added that the partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH aims to bring trusted Indian wellness traditions to modern digital platforms while supporting efforts to digitise and scale the sector.

“The AYUSH Storefront is a significant leap forward for holistic health, delivered within minutes,” he said.

Under the partnership, Zepto will also undertake several initiatives to promote AYUSH products among its customer base. The collaboration is expected to help AYUSH manufacturers expand their digital presence, while enabling consumers to access traditional wellness products more conveniently through online platforms.

The move reflects a broader push by the government to integrate India’s traditional health systems into the modern economy, expand market access for AYUSH products, and strengthen the country’s position in the global wellness industry.