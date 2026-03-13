Cracking Down on Counterfeit: Over 5,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized in Delhi

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested a Delhi University graduate for his involvement in distributing over 5,000 pirated NCERT textbooks. The raid, conducted at a godown in outer Delhi, dismantled a syndicate peddling counterfeit educational materials across the national capital and NCR.

The accused, Arvind Kumar, was apprehended during a bust led by the Crime Branch at Shahbad Daulatpur. Acting on specific intelligence, the team discovered the illegal operation that had been under surveillance due to its scale of distribution.

Officials from NCERT confirmed the materials as counterfeit, leading to the confiscation of 5,011 books. Kumar, who relocated from Bihar to Delhi in 2003 and failed to secure a government job, allegedly turned to selling fake textbooks and is a known repeat offender.

