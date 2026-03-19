Criticism Mounts Over DU's 'One-Day Female President' Initiative During Navratri

An initiative by the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), offering female students a chance to serve as president for a day, has sparked controversy. Announced via social media by DUSU President Aryan Maan, the scheme invites registrations from women students during Navratri.

While presented as an empowerment opportunity with the slogan '9 Days, 9 Women DUSU President,' the plan has been met with skepticism and opposition from a section of the student body and activists. Critics argue the idea is 'absurd,' noting the president's role is an elected position, not one for temporary appointment.

Aahaana Singh, a student activist with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), voiced her disapproval in a social media video, questioning the initiative's impact. According to Singh, if DUSU genuinely aimed to improve women's representation, they should focus on electing more female candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)