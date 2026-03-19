Left Menu

Criticism Mounts Over DU's 'One-Day Female President' Initiative During Navratri

A scheme by the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) to allow female students to serve as president for a day during Navratri has faced criticism. Critics argue the initiative is merely symbolic and lacks genuine intent to enhance women's representation within student leadership at the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:15 IST
Criticism Mounts Over DU's 'One-Day Female President' Initiative During Navratri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An initiative by the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), offering female students a chance to serve as president for a day, has sparked controversy. Announced via social media by DUSU President Aryan Maan, the scheme invites registrations from women students during Navratri.

While presented as an empowerment opportunity with the slogan '9 Days, 9 Women DUSU President,' the plan has been met with skepticism and opposition from a section of the student body and activists. Critics argue the idea is 'absurd,' noting the president's role is an elected position, not one for temporary appointment.

Aahaana Singh, a student activist with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), voiced her disapproval in a social media video, questioning the initiative's impact. According to Singh, if DUSU genuinely aimed to improve women's representation, they should focus on electing more female candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026