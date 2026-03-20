NIRF Entry Manipulation Scandal at Hansraj College

Allegations have surfaced against Hansraj College's inclusion in the NIRF 2025 report. Rahul Jhansla, Vice President of DUSU, claims fraudulent practices were used to boost the college's ranking. Key accusations involve manipulated faculty data.

Jhansla's report asserts that the college misrepresented employment durations and faculty presence, in direct violation of NIRF guidelines. Hansraj allegedly included unqualified faculty members, impacting its standings.

The college has denied these allegations, maintaining that the NIRF ranking process remains credible. Despite this, Jhansla is calling for an immediate independent investigation into the matter.