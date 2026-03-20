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NIRF Entry Manipulation Scandal at Hansraj College

Rahul Jhansla, DUSU Vice President, has accused Hansraj College of manipulating faculty data in the NIRF 2025 report. His report alleges the college listed short-term and former faculty members, violating NIRF rules. College officials call these accusations baseless, yet Jhansla demands an independent inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:56 IST
NIRF Entry Manipulation Scandal at Hansraj College
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations have surfaced against Hansraj College's inclusion in the NIRF 2025 report. Rahul Jhansla, Vice President of DUSU, claims fraudulent practices were used to boost the college's ranking. Key accusations involve manipulated faculty data.

Jhansla's report asserts that the college misrepresented employment durations and faculty presence, in direct violation of NIRF guidelines. Hansraj allegedly included unqualified faculty members, impacting its standings.

The college has denied these allegations, maintaining that the NIRF ranking process remains credible. Despite this, Jhansla is calling for an immediate independent investigation into the matter.

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