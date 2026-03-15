Vinod Jakhar Leads NSUI to Inclusive Growth
Vinod Jakhar, the newly appointed national president of the NSUI, prioritizes expanding the organization. He emphasizes inclusive representation across all societal sections, aiming to empower youth from humble backgrounds. Jakhar criticizes the BJP's governance in Rajasthan, advocating for the Congress's mission to amplify the common people's voice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Vinod Jakhar, recently appointed as the national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), announced that organizational growth is his primary focus.
Jakhar, who hails from Rajasthan, aims to include diverse societal segments, ensuring representation for Dalits, tribals, women, and other marginalized groups in politics.
Highlighting issues in Rajasthan under BJP rule, Jakhar supports Congress's mission to empower the ordinary citizen and insists the state government is failing its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)