Vinod Jakhar Leads NSUI to Inclusive Growth

Vinod Jakhar, recently appointed as the national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), announced that organizational growth is his primary focus.

Jakhar, who hails from Rajasthan, aims to include diverse societal segments, ensuring representation for Dalits, tribals, women, and other marginalized groups in politics.

Highlighting issues in Rajasthan under BJP rule, Jakhar supports Congress's mission to empower the ordinary citizen and insists the state government is failing its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)