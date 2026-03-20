Congress Unveils Fourth Candidate List for Assam Elections
The Congress party announced its fourth list of seven candidates for Assam's April 9 Assembly elections, substituting a sitting MLA and allocating 11 seats to its ally, Raijor Dal. The Congress, spearheading a six-party alliance, has now declared 94 candidates for the 126-member Assembly elections.
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On Friday, the Congress rolled out its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections set for April 9, announcing seven new nominees. A sitting MLA was dropped as the party, part of a six-party coalition, disclosed a total of 94 candidates while allocating 11 seats to ally, Raijor Dal.
The Congress Central Election Committee made these selections, with the most notable shifts including the replacement of sitting MLA Bhaskar Baruah with Pran Kurmi for the Titabor constituency. Historically a Congress stronghold, Titabor is adjacent to the Jorhat constituency, where state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi is contesting.
Bidisha Neog is set to challenge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jalukbari, while additional candidates include Joy Prakash Das, Rohit Pariga, Gyandip Mohan, Jayanta Borah, and Rahul Roy in various constituencies. This strategic positioning underlines Congress's plan to regain power in the state amid a strong BJP-led ruling government eyeing a third consecutive term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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