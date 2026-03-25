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Chandigarh University Excels in QS World University Rankings 2026

Chandigarh University has significantly improved its standing in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026, securing top positions in 11 subjects, including six new disciplines. This achievement cements its reputation for academic excellence and highlights India's growing presence in global higher education rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:56 IST
Chandigarh University Excels in QS World University Rankings 2026
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Chandigarh University has made remarkable strides in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026, earning top rankings in 11 disciplines. This includes six new subjects that were not ranked in 2025, demonstrating the institution's continuous growth and its commitment to academic excellence on a global scale.

Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, expressed satisfaction with the improvements, stating that the university has surpassed its previous achievements by more than doubling the number of ranked subjects. The newly ranked subjects include Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, and Economics.

With this feat, Chandigarh University is now ranked among the world's top institutions in several areas, solidifying its status as a leading private university in India. The university's efforts are part of a larger trend of Indian institutions gaining prominence in global education rankings, as India now ranks as the fourth most represented nation in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

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